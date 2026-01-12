Gov. Ron DeSantis: Broward school district 'a disaster.' Suggests state takeover may be necessary

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Broward public school district is “a disaster” being run to benefit “the entrenched interests, particularly the school unions, rather than the parents and the students,” and that the state should consider taking it over.

“There’s a handful of spots around the state where maybe thrusting some of these entities into receivership may be the best way going forward,” DeSantis said in answer to a question from a reporter at a news conference in Davie to talk about a reduction in property insurance premiums.

He suggested Education Commissioner Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas or the Florida Legislature could explore taking control of the large school district.

“Going forward, I think you could work things out pretty quickly,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s comments come at a time when the school district — the nation’s sixth-largest — is under intense financial pressure because of declining enrollment and project mismanagement. It is currently trying to cover a budget gap of nearly $100 million by closing schools and imposing a hiring freeze to save money.

Broward County School Board Member Adam Cervera blames the dire financial straits on what he describes as a “pattern of long-standing financial mismanagement."

“These problems are not isolated, they reflect a pattern of long-standing financial mismanagement while our District is cutting programs, freezing hiring, and considering closing schools,” said Cervera in a statement on Monday.

“Our students, parents, and teachers deserve better than this. Taxpayers deserve better than this,” he said. “Broward families expect transparency and accountability, not waste.”

Cervera, who was appointed to the seat by DeSantis, said he has scheduled a news conference Tuesday to discuss what he calls the “alarming financial and oversight failures” by school district administrators.

Among those failures, according to Cervera:

— A $2.6 million office space lease at a Wilton Manors nonprofit at a time when the school district has “dozens of under-utilized school campuses.”

— A “botched multimillion-dollar procurement process” of $1.2 billion in SMART Bond projects. The money was approved by Broward taxpayers in 2014 to renovate schools.

— The “misallocation of teacher referendum dollars, with hundreds of thousands diverted to high-ranking administrators instead of educators” through a 2022 referendum that was supposed to boost the pay of teachers and the lower-paid staffers. Instead, the district’s highest-paid staffers were given annual bonuses of up to $14,000, the Sun-Sentinel reported last week.

