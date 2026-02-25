© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI raids home and office of former Miami-Dade schools superintendent in Los Angeles

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:57 PM EST
Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacts after a video tribute during his final meeting at the Miami-Dade County School Board administration building in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
David Santiago / Miami Herald
Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reacts after a video tribute during his final meeting at the Miami-Dade County School Board administration building in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The FBI raided the Los Angeles home and office of Alberto Carvalho, former superintendent to the Miami-Dade County school district, on Wednesday, the Los Angeles FBI office confirmed to WLRN.

The bureau did not provide further details about the search, citing that the affidavits are under seal. A home in Broward County was also searched as part of an investigation related to Carvalho, the Miami office confirmed.

Carvalho has been the superintendent of LAUSD, the second largest school district in the country, since 2022. He served as the Miami-Dade County superintendent for nearly 14 years, starting in 2008, but started working in the district as a teacher more than 30 years ago.

James Marshall, spokesperson from the FBI in Miami, told WLRN in an email that the office searched a "residence in Southwest Ranches today as part of this matter and have since cleared the scene."

READ MORE: Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto Carvalho is headed west to lead the Los Angeles school district

In 2020, while Carvalho was the school chief in Miami-Dade County, the district's inspector general looked into a solicited donation of $1.57 million for his nonprofit, Foundation for New Education Initiatives, from an online education company.

The inspector general in 2021 determined the donation didn't violate state or district ethics policies. However, the donation, which was intended to benefit teachers, created “the appearance of impropriety" and should be handed back. Instead, the money was distributed to teachers in the form of $100 gift certificates, according to the Miami Herald.
Tags
Education Local NewsMiami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade schools
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
See stories by Natalie La Roche Pietri
More On This Topic