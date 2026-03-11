Countdown begins to find a new chief of Miami-Dade schools

The Miami-Dade County school board is in the early stages of planning the search for its next superintendent as the current chief of schools, Jose Dotres, has less than a year left in the seat.

Under Dotres, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the third largest school system in the country, achieved a record-high graduation rate of 93.1% for the 2024-25 school year, including charter schools. It was higher than the prior year and the district called it "the highest graduation rate in history."

“ We will be making the most consequential decision during our tenure” in choosing a new superintendent, said board chair Mari Tere Rojas at Wednesday’s school board meeting. “I know everyone takes this very seriously.”

Dotres began serving as chief of the country’s third largest school system in 2022 after former leader Alberto Carvalho left to head the Los Angeles Unified School District. Carvalho is currently at the center of an FBI probe in California with connections to the Miami-Dade County district.

Dotre's experience in education stretches across county borders in South Florida. He's had a number of education roles in Miami-Dade County schools, including teacher and assistant superintendent. In Broward County, he was chief academic officer and, prior to his current tenure, he was deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools.

Board members voted to have the first workshop for the superintendent search on April 14. The goal for that workshop is to craft a timeline and guide the board can vote on at the regular school board meeting scheduled for April 22.

Board member Steve Gallon III emphasized "there's a lot on the line" in choosing a successor. Not least of all the unstable financial ground the district stands on as student enrollment shrinks, a hard blow for the budget.

“ While the process ahead may be challenging, it is also a positive step forward as we work together to identify a leader who will guide our schools, who will support our educators, support our parents, support our community, and most important, support our students,” Rojas said.

Antonio White, president of the United Teachers of Dade, spoke to the board about the importance of the coming selection process. It’s “among the most significant decisions that this board will make” and “will define the future of Miami-Dade County Public Schools for years to come,” he said.

“ The next superintendent must share a deep understanding for our local community, our educators, and the challenges unique to Miami-Dade County,” White went on.

Sat on the far left of the dais, Dotres kept to himself as school board members went back and forth as they tried to establish the beginning of a timeline to search for a new superintendent.

The last day of Dotres’ tenure is planned for Feb. 14, 2027, as laid out by his contract.

There are a lot of decisions to be made, including if they'll hire a firm to conduct a search, look internally for candidates or if there will be an interim superintendent after Dotres walks away, Rojas said.

Dotres spoke at the tail end of the hours-long board discussion on kicking off a timeline for finding his replacement.

"One of the greatest pieces of work we've done collectively," Dotres said, "is to build community trust."

He also praised the boar for being “so thorough and elaborate” in how it's handling the search