Florida's high school graduation rate higher than it's been in two decades

Florida’s high school graduation rate for the 2024-25 school year was 92% — the highest in the state’s history — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during his annual State of the State address to the Florida Legislature on Tuesday.

The statewide graduation rate represents a vast improvement since 2005 when less than 60% of students graduated from high school.

“Florida’s historic graduation rate reflects the power of Governor [Ron] DeSantis’ strong leadership, clear expectations, and unwavering commitment to student success,” said Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas in a statement. “These achievements demonstrate what can be accomplished when we uphold rigorous standards, provide robust support to schools and prepare every student for success beyond graduation.”

The graduation rate in Broward County schools hit a two-decade high at 91%. Graduation rates for Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County schools were each just over 93%, according to the Florida Department of Education.

In a statement, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the high graduation rate is "a testament to the hard work happening in all our schools and the strong leadership of our School Board."

Meanwhile, Monroe County schools saw the biggest improvement — about 92% graduation rate compared to just below 87% in the 2023-24 academic year.

“This achievement is more than a number—it represents countless hours of effort, perseverance, and commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed," Monroe County Superintendent Edward Tierney said in a statement.