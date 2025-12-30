As young as 17, as old as 84: These are the 196 people killed by Brightline trains

Listen to the podcast series Killer Train here, or find it on your favorite podcast platform. Other stories in the WLRN / Miami Herald reporting series can be found here.

Today, the Miami Herald and WLRN publish a memorial list of the 196 people struck and killed by Brightline trains in Florida since 2017 — to honor their lives, raise awareness about the deadly Brightline corridor and spark conversations about how public safety can be improved.

Their lives ended suddenly, and often without recognition. Some were mocked or derided in social media posts and online commentary.

Their families are hurting. So are the train crews.

Over the course of a year, the Herald and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR member station, investigated the reasons why the Brightline passenger rail system is America’s deadliest. We reviewed the circumstances of each death, in police files and autopsy reports, to understand why so many people are dying — one every 13 days, on average.

That year of reporting produced the first comprehensive accounting of Brightline deaths — and the names of those who died.

All but 26 were on foot or bicycle. More than half were walking across the tracks where there are no gates or bells, and usually, no fences.

The Brightline corridor still lacks protections that could prevent deaths. Some safety improvements are coming, funded largely by taxpayers with help from Brightline.

The memorial roster begins with 18-year-old Madison “Maddie” Brunelle, who was struck by a Brightline train on a test run in 2017. The list concludes with the Dec. 21 death of 63-year-old John Joseph Aulenti in Dania Beach.

The death toll continues to climb.

Documenting the dead

Madison Brunelle, 18

July 24, 2017

Jennifer Reed, 35

Nov. 1, 2017

Melissa Lavell, 32

Jan. 12, 2018

Jeffrey King, 51

Jan. 17, 2018

John Nitz, 56

March 11, 2018

Douglas Scott Updike Jr., 34

April 8, 2018

Christopher Bailey, 46

June 1, 2018

Luke Sherrill, 29

June 20, 2018

Calvin Owens Easterly, 34

Aug. 18, 2018

Paul Benito J. Sandoval, 36

Sept. 14, 2018

Chedeline Corrielant Fleurimond, 26

Nov. 3, 2018

Dennis Lee Conrad, 67

Nov. 23, 2018

Frederik Anthony Vaniersel, 60

Dec. 6, 2018

David Ulmer, 39

Dec. 13, 2018

Andres Israel Rodriguez Oliva, 36

Jan. 1, 2019

Nelson Esquivel, 30

Jan. 14, 2019

Carter Philip McDonald, 59

Jan. 23, 2019

Dereck Edwards, 55

Jan. 31, 2019

Lauren Chelsea Senechal, 23

Feb. 13, 2019

Marcos Vidal, 43

March 7, 2019

Therese Pierre Jules, 48

March 20, 2019

Donald William Krinkie, 74

April 12, 2019

Felicia Denise McKenzie, 38

May 12, 2019

Princess D. Davis, 31

May 18, 2019

Cody Ronald Camp, 17

June 3, 2019

Kevin Puryear, 59

June 10, 2019

Orlando Rivera Agosto, 57

June 16, 2019

Brandon Brown, 24

July 25, 2019

David Lopez, 31

July 29, 2019

Patricia Wassuta, 64

Aug. 10, 2019

Robert Ballard, 56

Aug. 20, 2019

Wisly Isma, 46

Aug. 25, 2019

Gregory Eugene Williams, 60

Aug. 29, 2019

Andria Dawn Montoya, 37

Sept. 5, 2019

Paul Smith, 47

Sept. 6, 2019

Clivet Alberto Romero, 46

Sept. 12, 2019

Joseph Lawrence Kartheiser, 57

Sept. 24, 2019

Mollie Ann Herrera, 37

Oct. 13, 2019

Joseph Philippe, 47

Nov. 2, 2019

Rodney Keyon Cox Jr., 19

Nov. 13, 2019

Veronica Martinez Vorano, 54

Nov. 15, 2019

Desmond L. Dwyer, 58

Dec. 4, 2019

Jose A. Roibal, 55

Dec. 20, 2019

Derek Chandras, 30

Jan. 1, 2020

James Ratliff, 50

Jan. 21, 2020

Mary Delancy, 58

Jan. 27, 2020

Willie Mitchell, 38

Feb. 18, 2020

Alexis Marion, 17

Feb. 24, 2020

Henrisha Victoria France Donjoie, 21

March 17, 2020

Ricardo Printemps, 30

July 21, 2021

Kimberly Rae Haase, 40

Nov. 23, 2021

Darran J. Wilson, 36

Dec. 2, 2021

Carmen Pellegrino, 64

Dec. 7, 2021

Luke Naumiuk, 25

Dec. 11, 2021

Carolyn Carswell Robinson, 73

Dec. 13, 2021

Juan Levit Silva Pedraza, 19

Dec. 17, 2021

Marc Charleus, 68

Dec. 30, 2021

Veronique Charleus, 58

Dec. 30, 2021

Wilfredo Monge, 33

Jan. 4, 2022

Jerry Santomaso, 66

Jan. 27, 2022

Hidegalde Perez, 48

Feb. 13, 2022

Demitre Ramos, 19

Feb. 15, 2022

David J. Moeller, 34

Feb. 19, 2022

Manuel Fama, 42

March 12, 2022

Jean Sonel, 42

March 26, 2022

Whitnie Laura Walker, 43

April 13, 2022

Jacob Bresnahan, 27

May 2, 2022

Maher Soua, 52

May 3, 2022

Deanna Joyce Burton-Lyons, 54

May 7, 2022

Annmargret Garbato, 39

May 31, 2022

Liesel Hulden, 84

June 7, 2022

Jordan Elijah Abiera Sinsuat, 39

June 22, 2022

Robert Michael Carman, 58

July 7, 2022

Gabriel Quiros, 47

Aug. 2, 2022

Rodney King Bondanella, 67

Aug. 7, 2022

Lee Meyers, 52

Aug. 9, 2022

Raymond Arnold, 61

Aug. 24, 2022

Stephen John Jankowiak, 47

Sept. 2, 2022

Harold Alexander Krumin, 53

Sept. 19, 2022

Addison Dajonjamal Jones, 35

Oct. 1, 2022

Jon Alexander, 64

Oct. 3, 2022

Hanna Dudnik, 43

Oct. 7, 2022

Hector Bonilla Ramos, 37

Oct. 19, 2022

James Mark Ostrowski, 74

Oct. 25, 2022

Michael Sullivan, 43

Oct. 27, 2022

James Mitchell, 64

Nov. 21, 2022

Layfun Moore Jr., 36

Dec. 9, 2022

Kristo David Leon, 36

Dec. 11, 2022

Gery Edmond, 52

Dec. 27, 2022

Ethan Azuz, 36

Dec. 27, 2022

Mary Ann Dubose, 62

Jan. 1, 2023

Ryan Edward Reusch, 44

Jan. 9, 2023

Krystal Nicole Boulton, 38

Jan. 21, 2023

Chad Allan Ward, 41

Feb. 7, 2023

Arthur Seth Jacobson, 82

Feb. 8, 2023

Bette Jacobson, 77

Feb. 8, 2023

Elias D Martinez, 30

March 14, 2023

Derek Allyn Cheesman, 47

April 27, 2023

Ryan Mafia Filsaime, 29

May 12, 2023

Jonatan Alexand Cabrera-Grande, 37

May 14, 2023

Tracy Beth Lauren, 47

May 21, 2023

Dyanna Marie Fernandez, 29

June 2, 2023

Jeffrey Balsewich, 50

June 5, 2023

Hansel Fardi Vera Pinto, 31

July 23, 2023

James Bennet Hence III, 29

Sept. 3, 2023

Rachael Beth Holmes, 50

Sept. 22, 2023

Braden Rider Meyer, 25

Sept. 28, 2023

Demetrius Wilder, 44

Oct. 6, 2023

Lisa Marie Molnar, 60

Oct. 19, 2023

Joseph Francois, 66

Oct. 30, 2023

Danny S. Black, 55

Nov. 11, 2023

James Hawthorne Jr., 60

Nov. 22, 2023

Gary Millar, 69

Dec. 19, 2023

Katherine Alexa Stimus, 36

Dec. 24, 2023

Charles Julian Phillips, 62

Jan. 10, 2024

Lisa Ann Batchelder, 52

Jan. 12, 2024

Michael Anthony Degasperi, 54

Jan. 12, 2024

Wesley Ducheneaux, 29

Jan. 29, 2024

Melissa Ordonez, 42

Jan. 30, 2024

Kevin Lopez-Gabriel, 35

Feb. 3, 2024

Mark Louis Segretto, 33

Feb. 8, 2024

Judesse Simeon, 53

Feb. 9, 2024

Devante Lee Cylla, 28

Feb. 16, 2024

Emily Alexandra Kayser, 35

Feb. 16, 2024

Elisa Elvira Paris Casanova, 53

March 5, 2024

Juan Castillo, 56

March 8, 2024

Maikel Mendoza Ramirez, 42

March 13, 2024

Mark Harrison, 60

April 1, 2024

Jeffrey Vasche, 69

April 14, 2024

Randy Lawrence Johanson, 62

April 18, 2024

Drew Harrison Epstein, 30

May 5, 2024

Cheryl Townsend, 56

May 5, 2024

Richard Schmidt, 36

May 11, 2024

Judith Taina Rosa, 22

May 14, 2024

Zinatosadat Moinzadeh, 74

May 18, 2024

Jordyn Anthony Kruzel, 25

May 26, 2024

Ralph Peter Ierardi Jr., 28

May 31, 2024

Edilmiro Cordero, 66

June 1, 2024

Christopher Drew Cannon, 57

June 2, 2024

Leroy Allen Perry, 67

June 12, 2024

Camuler Taniclas, 71

June 18, 2024

Connor Jack Mahoney, 19

July 5, 2024

Scott Sullivan Spurgeon, 45

July 8, 2024

Jordan Croom, 26

July 13, 2024

James Alan Bonin, 65

July 18, 2024

Abby Mae Reid, 27

July 31, 2024

Raul Ruiz, 65

Aug. 7, 2024

Duane Stuart Matheson, 68

Aug. 8, 2024

Marshall Malcolm, 25

Aug. 11, 2024

Edenilson Misael Gabriel Salvador, 26

Aug. 17, 2024

Eric P. Geller, 77

Aug. 26, 2024

Brett Philip Tucker, 56

Sept. 9, 2024

Wilson Whitney Locke, 68

Sept. 27, 2024

Ashton Cole Godwin, 20

Oct. 3, 2024

Luxio Remiro Chacon, 56

Oct. 4, 2024

Jan Gershkoff, 74

Oct. 25, 2024

Kevin Sookoo, 26

Nov. 2, 2024

Ramon Ernesto Hernandez, 36

Nov. 19, 2024

Robyn Peress, 59

Nov. 26, 2024

Bryan De Paz Vazquez, 25

Dec. 10, 2024

Amelise Renoir Noel, 60

Dec. 26, 2024

Albert Williams, 49

Dec. 27, 2024

Susan Chong, 69

Dec. 30, 2024

Duke Allen Holeman, 67

Jan. 4, 2025

Jason Kelly Lloyd, 46

Jan. 13, 2025

Nathan Joseph Adderly, 60

Jan. 15, 2025

Joann DePina, 49

Jan. 16, 2025

Rene Andres Mulero Russe, 27

Jan. 31, 2025

Jorge Miguel Rivera Cedillo, 23

Feb. 8, 2025

Lorenzo F. Ordonez Sanchez, 40

Feb. 8, 2025

Eric Miguel Wolf, 43

March 13, 2025

Christy Mateluna, 41

March 18, 2025

Alex Gomez Lenis, 30

March 22, 2025

Timothy Matthew Elliott, 42

March 25, 2025

Kevin Douglas Johnson, 33

March 27, 2025

Atilon Andy Thomas, 23

May 14, 2025

Eric Christopher Daniels, 55

May 29, 2025

Valerie Lynn Murguia, 65

June 3, 2025

Dennis James Pollard, 69

June 4, 2025

Dawinyn Salomon Lopez Jarquin, 36

June 8, 2025

Charles Lasala, 70

July 3, 2025

Joshua Lawrence Tanner, 26

July 6, 2025

Mark Joseph Jurewicz, 62

July 14, 2025

Alejandro Daniel Itkin, 58

July 24, 2025

Kuen J. McGlauflin, 21

Aug. 10, 2025

Holly Lorraine Eckert, 57

Sept. 2, 2025

Marco Burgos, 57

Sept. 6, 2025

Eleanora Mitchell, 83

Sept. 12, 2025

Brian David Baker, 63

Oct. 22, 2025

Oleksandr Nimashchuk, 23

Oct. 26, 2025

Jacob Patrick Weaver, 26

Nov. 2, 2025

Steve Daniel Collier, 62

Nov. 3, 2025

David Cajigas, 54

Nov. 6, 2025

Andre Darnell Burgess, 40

Nov. 10, 2025

Alexis Natanael Villatoro Gaspar, 30

Dec. 15, 2025

John Joseph Aulenti, 63

Dec. 21, 2025

We’ve used name spellings and ages derived straight from official documents. Dates reflect when the accident occurred, not necessarily the date the person died. If you see a mistake, please let us know so we can correct it. Email us at bwallman@miamiherald.com

Killer Train Series Credits

WLRN

Danny Rivero | Reporter

Joshua Ceballos | Reporter

Jessica Bakeman | Editor

Sergio R. Bustos | Editor

Denise Royal | Editor

Merritt Jacob | Audio Engineer

Mihail Halatchev | Digital Production

Matheus Sanchez | Digital Editor

Alyssa Ramos | Digital Engagement

Valentina Sandoval | Digital Engagement

Miami Herald

Brittany Wallman | Investigative Reporter

Susan Merriam | Data & Visual Journalist

Shradha Dinesh | Data Journalist

David Newcomb | Director of Editorial Project Experiences

Matias J. Ocner | Photo Journalist

Aaron Leibowitz | Reporter

Allison Beck | Intern, Ida B. Wells Society

Carolina Zamora | Audience & Engagement

Kevin Scott | Audience & Engagement

Adrian Ruhi | Audience & Engagement

David Santiago | Photo Editor

John Parkhurst | Copy Editor

Jessica Lipscomb | City Editor

Trish Wilson Belli | Investigations Editor

The Fund for Investigative Journalism provided support for this series.

