As young as 17, as old as 84: These are the 196 people killed by Brightline trains
Listen to the podcast series Killer Train here, or find it on your favorite podcast platform. Other stories in the WLRN / Miami Herald reporting series can be found here.
Today, the Miami Herald and WLRN publish a memorial list of the 196 people struck and killed by Brightline trains in Florida since 2017 — to honor their lives, raise awareness about the deadly Brightline corridor and spark conversations about how public safety can be improved.
Their lives ended suddenly, and often without recognition. Some were mocked or derided in social media posts and online commentary.
Their families are hurting. So are the train crews.
Over the course of a year, the Herald and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR member station, investigated the reasons why the Brightline passenger rail system is America’s deadliest. We reviewed the circumstances of each death, in police files and autopsy reports, to understand why so many people are dying — one every 13 days, on average.
That year of reporting produced the first comprehensive accounting of Brightline deaths — and the names of those who died.
All but 26 were on foot or bicycle. More than half were walking across the tracks where there are no gates or bells, and usually, no fences.
The Brightline corridor still lacks protections that could prevent deaths. Some safety improvements are coming, funded largely by taxpayers with help from Brightline.
The memorial roster begins with 18-year-old Madison “Maddie” Brunelle, who was struck by a Brightline train on a test run in 2017. The list concludes with the Dec. 21 death of 63-year-old John Joseph Aulenti in Dania Beach.
The death toll continues to climb.
Documenting the dead
Madison Brunelle, 18
July 24, 2017
Jennifer Reed, 35
Nov. 1, 2017
Melissa Lavell, 32
Jan. 12, 2018
Jeffrey King, 51
Jan. 17, 2018
John Nitz, 56
March 11, 2018
Douglas Scott Updike Jr., 34
April 8, 2018
Christopher Bailey, 46
June 1, 2018
Luke Sherrill, 29
June 20, 2018
Calvin Owens Easterly, 34
Aug. 18, 2018
Paul Benito J. Sandoval, 36
Sept. 14, 2018
Chedeline Corrielant Fleurimond, 26
Nov. 3, 2018
Dennis Lee Conrad, 67
Nov. 23, 2018
Frederik Anthony Vaniersel, 60
Dec. 6, 2018
David Ulmer, 39
Dec. 13, 2018
Andres Israel Rodriguez Oliva, 36
Jan. 1, 2019
Nelson Esquivel, 30
Jan. 14, 2019
Carter Philip McDonald, 59
Jan. 23, 2019
Dereck Edwards, 55
Jan. 31, 2019
Lauren Chelsea Senechal, 23
Feb. 13, 2019
Marcos Vidal, 43
March 7, 2019
Therese Pierre Jules, 48
March 20, 2019
Donald William Krinkie, 74
April 12, 2019
Felicia Denise McKenzie, 38
May 12, 2019
Princess D. Davis, 31
May 18, 2019
Cody Ronald Camp, 17
June 3, 2019
Kevin Puryear, 59
June 10, 2019
Orlando Rivera Agosto, 57
June 16, 2019
Brandon Brown, 24
July 25, 2019
David Lopez, 31
July 29, 2019
Patricia Wassuta, 64
Aug. 10, 2019
Robert Ballard, 56
Aug. 20, 2019
Wisly Isma, 46
Aug. 25, 2019
Gregory Eugene Williams, 60
Aug. 29, 2019
Andria Dawn Montoya, 37
Sept. 5, 2019
Paul Smith, 47
Sept. 6, 2019
Clivet Alberto Romero, 46
Sept. 12, 2019
Joseph Lawrence Kartheiser, 57
Sept. 24, 2019
Mollie Ann Herrera, 37
Oct. 13, 2019
Joseph Philippe, 47
Nov. 2, 2019
Rodney Keyon Cox Jr., 19
Nov. 13, 2019
Veronica Martinez Vorano, 54
Nov. 15, 2019
Desmond L. Dwyer, 58
Dec. 4, 2019
Jose A. Roibal, 55
Dec. 20, 2019
Derek Chandras, 30
Jan. 1, 2020
James Ratliff, 50
Jan. 21, 2020
Mary Delancy, 58
Jan. 27, 2020
Willie Mitchell, 38
Feb. 18, 2020
Alexis Marion, 17
Feb. 24, 2020
Henrisha Victoria France Donjoie, 21
March 17, 2020
Ricardo Printemps, 30
July 21, 2021
Kimberly Rae Haase, 40
Nov. 23, 2021
Darran J. Wilson, 36
Dec. 2, 2021
Carmen Pellegrino, 64
Dec. 7, 2021
Luke Naumiuk, 25
Dec. 11, 2021
Carolyn Carswell Robinson, 73
Dec. 13, 2021
Juan Levit Silva Pedraza, 19
Dec. 17, 2021
Marc Charleus, 68
Dec. 30, 2021
Veronique Charleus, 58
Dec. 30, 2021
Wilfredo Monge, 33
Jan. 4, 2022
Jerry Santomaso, 66
Jan. 27, 2022
Hidegalde Perez, 48
Feb. 13, 2022
Demitre Ramos, 19
Feb. 15, 2022
David J. Moeller, 34
Feb. 19, 2022
Manuel Fama, 42
March 12, 2022
Jean Sonel, 42
March 26, 2022
Whitnie Laura Walker, 43
April 13, 2022
Jacob Bresnahan, 27
May 2, 2022
Maher Soua, 52
May 3, 2022
Deanna Joyce Burton-Lyons, 54
May 7, 2022
Annmargret Garbato, 39
May 31, 2022
Liesel Hulden, 84
June 7, 2022
Jordan Elijah Abiera Sinsuat, 39
June 22, 2022
Robert Michael Carman, 58
July 7, 2022
Gabriel Quiros, 47
Aug. 2, 2022
Rodney King Bondanella, 67
Aug. 7, 2022
Lee Meyers, 52
Aug. 9, 2022
Raymond Arnold, 61
Aug. 24, 2022
Stephen John Jankowiak, 47
Sept. 2, 2022
Harold Alexander Krumin, 53
Sept. 19, 2022
Addison Dajonjamal Jones, 35
Oct. 1, 2022
Jon Alexander, 64
Oct. 3, 2022
Hanna Dudnik, 43
Oct. 7, 2022
Hector Bonilla Ramos, 37
Oct. 19, 2022
James Mark Ostrowski, 74
Oct. 25, 2022
Michael Sullivan, 43
Oct. 27, 2022
James Mitchell, 64
Nov. 21, 2022
Layfun Moore Jr., 36
Dec. 9, 2022
Kristo David Leon, 36
Dec. 11, 2022
Gery Edmond, 52
Dec. 27, 2022
Ethan Azuz, 36
Dec. 27, 2022
Mary Ann Dubose, 62
Jan. 1, 2023
Ryan Edward Reusch, 44
Jan. 9, 2023
Krystal Nicole Boulton, 38
Jan. 21, 2023
Chad Allan Ward, 41
Feb. 7, 2023
Arthur Seth Jacobson, 82
Feb. 8, 2023
Bette Jacobson, 77
Feb. 8, 2023
Elias D Martinez, 30
March 14, 2023
Derek Allyn Cheesman, 47
April 27, 2023
Ryan Mafia Filsaime, 29
May 12, 2023
Jonatan Alexand Cabrera-Grande, 37
May 14, 2023
Tracy Beth Lauren, 47
May 21, 2023
Dyanna Marie Fernandez, 29
June 2, 2023
Jeffrey Balsewich, 50
June 5, 2023
Hansel Fardi Vera Pinto, 31
July 23, 2023
James Bennet Hence III, 29
Sept. 3, 2023
Rachael Beth Holmes, 50
Sept. 22, 2023
Braden Rider Meyer, 25
Sept. 28, 2023
Demetrius Wilder, 44
Oct. 6, 2023
Lisa Marie Molnar, 60
Oct. 19, 2023
Joseph Francois, 66
Oct. 30, 2023
Danny S. Black, 55
Nov. 11, 2023
James Hawthorne Jr., 60
Nov. 22, 2023
Gary Millar, 69
Dec. 19, 2023
Katherine Alexa Stimus, 36
Dec. 24, 2023
Charles Julian Phillips, 62
Jan. 10, 2024
Lisa Ann Batchelder, 52
Jan. 12, 2024
Michael Anthony Degasperi, 54
Jan. 12, 2024
Wesley Ducheneaux, 29
Jan. 29, 2024
Melissa Ordonez, 42
Jan. 30, 2024
Kevin Lopez-Gabriel, 35
Feb. 3, 2024
Mark Louis Segretto, 33
Feb. 8, 2024
Judesse Simeon, 53
Feb. 9, 2024
Devante Lee Cylla, 28
Feb. 16, 2024
Emily Alexandra Kayser, 35
Feb. 16, 2024
Elisa Elvira Paris Casanova, 53
March 5, 2024
Juan Castillo, 56
March 8, 2024
Maikel Mendoza Ramirez, 42
March 13, 2024
Mark Harrison, 60
April 1, 2024
Jeffrey Vasche, 69
April 14, 2024
Randy Lawrence Johanson, 62
April 18, 2024
Drew Harrison Epstein, 30
May 5, 2024
Cheryl Townsend, 56
May 5, 2024
Richard Schmidt, 36
May 11, 2024
Judith Taina Rosa, 22
May 14, 2024
Zinatosadat Moinzadeh, 74
May 18, 2024
Jordyn Anthony Kruzel, 25
May 26, 2024
Ralph Peter Ierardi Jr., 28
May 31, 2024
Edilmiro Cordero, 66
June 1, 2024
Christopher Drew Cannon, 57
June 2, 2024
Leroy Allen Perry, 67
June 12, 2024
Camuler Taniclas, 71
June 18, 2024
Connor Jack Mahoney, 19
July 5, 2024
Scott Sullivan Spurgeon, 45
July 8, 2024
Jordan Croom, 26
July 13, 2024
James Alan Bonin, 65
July 18, 2024
Abby Mae Reid, 27
July 31, 2024
Raul Ruiz, 65
Aug. 7, 2024
Duane Stuart Matheson, 68
Aug. 8, 2024
Marshall Malcolm, 25
Aug. 11, 2024
Edenilson Misael Gabriel Salvador, 26
Aug. 17, 2024
Eric P. Geller, 77
Aug. 26, 2024
Brett Philip Tucker, 56
Sept. 9, 2024
Wilson Whitney Locke, 68
Sept. 27, 2024
Ashton Cole Godwin, 20
Oct. 3, 2024
Luxio Remiro Chacon, 56
Oct. 4, 2024
Jan Gershkoff, 74
Oct. 25, 2024
Kevin Sookoo, 26
Nov. 2, 2024
Ramon Ernesto Hernandez, 36
Nov. 19, 2024
Robyn Peress, 59
Nov. 26, 2024
Bryan De Paz Vazquez, 25
Dec. 10, 2024
Amelise Renoir Noel, 60
Dec. 26, 2024
Albert Williams, 49
Dec. 27, 2024
Susan Chong, 69
Dec. 30, 2024
Duke Allen Holeman, 67
Jan. 4, 2025
Jason Kelly Lloyd, 46
Jan. 13, 2025
Nathan Joseph Adderly, 60
Jan. 15, 2025
Joann DePina, 49
Jan. 16, 2025
Rene Andres Mulero Russe, 27
Jan. 31, 2025
Jorge Miguel Rivera Cedillo, 23
Feb. 8, 2025
Lorenzo F. Ordonez Sanchez, 40
Feb. 8, 2025
Eric Miguel Wolf, 43
March 13, 2025
Christy Mateluna, 41
March 18, 2025
Alex Gomez Lenis, 30
March 22, 2025
Timothy Matthew Elliott, 42
March 25, 2025
Kevin Douglas Johnson, 33
March 27, 2025
Atilon Andy Thomas, 23
May 14, 2025
Eric Christopher Daniels, 55
May 29, 2025
Valerie Lynn Murguia, 65
June 3, 2025
Dennis James Pollard, 69
June 4, 2025
Dawinyn Salomon Lopez Jarquin, 36
June 8, 2025
Charles Lasala, 70
July 3, 2025
Joshua Lawrence Tanner, 26
July 6, 2025
Mark Joseph Jurewicz, 62
July 14, 2025
Alejandro Daniel Itkin, 58
July 24, 2025
Kuen J. McGlauflin, 21
Aug. 10, 2025
Holly Lorraine Eckert, 57
Sept. 2, 2025
Marco Burgos, 57
Sept. 6, 2025
Eleanora Mitchell, 83
Sept. 12, 2025
Brian David Baker, 63
Oct. 22, 2025
Oleksandr Nimashchuk, 23
Oct. 26, 2025
Jacob Patrick Weaver, 26
Nov. 2, 2025
Steve Daniel Collier, 62
Nov. 3, 2025
David Cajigas, 54
Nov. 6, 2025
Andre Darnell Burgess, 40
Nov. 10, 2025
Alexis Natanael Villatoro Gaspar, 30
Dec. 15, 2025
John Joseph Aulenti, 63
Dec. 21, 2025
We’ve used name spellings and ages derived straight from official documents. Dates reflect when the accident occurred, not necessarily the date the person died. If you see a mistake, please let us know so we can correct it. Email us at bwallman@miamiherald.com
Killer Train Series Credits
WLRN
Danny Rivero | Reporter
Joshua Ceballos | Reporter
Jessica Bakeman | Editor
Sergio R. Bustos | Editor
Denise Royal | Editor
Merritt Jacob | Audio Engineer
Mihail Halatchev | Digital Production
Matheus Sanchez | Digital Editor
Alyssa Ramos | Digital Engagement
Valentina Sandoval | Digital Engagement
Miami Herald
Brittany Wallman | Investigative Reporter
Susan Merriam | Data & Visual Journalist
Shradha Dinesh | Data Journalist
David Newcomb | Director of Editorial Project Experiences
Matias J. Ocner | Photo Journalist
Aaron Leibowitz | Reporter
Allison Beck | Intern, Ida B. Wells Society
Carolina Zamora | Audience & Engagement
Kevin Scott | Audience & Engagement
Adrian Ruhi | Audience & Engagement
David Santiago | Photo Editor
John Parkhurst | Copy Editor
Jessica Lipscomb | City Editor
Trish Wilson Belli | Investigations Editor
The Fund for Investigative Journalism provided support for this series.