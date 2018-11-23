Arguments Set In Marijuana Smoking Case

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Julio Ochoa
Originally published on November 23, 2018 8:07 am

An appeals court will hear arguments Jan. 8 in a legal battle about whether a ban on smoking medical marijuana violates a 2016 constitutional amendment.

The 1st District Court of Appeal on Monday scheduled the arguments in an appeal filed by the Florida Department of Health, according to an online docket.

The case stems from a 2017 state law that was designed to carry out a voter-approved 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.

The 2017 law included a ban on smoking marijuana, which drew a challenge from plaintiffs including the group People United for Medical Marijuana and two patients.

Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled in May that the smoking ban violated the constitutional amendment.

But supporters of the ban have argued that smoking poses health risks for patients, who can use medical marijuana in other forms to treat their conditions.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
healthcare

Related Content

Scott Appeals Major Medical Marijuana Ruling

By editor Oct 22, 2018

Less than three hours before a 5 p.m. deadline, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration Friday filed a notice to appeal a Tallahassee judge’s order that struck down a 2017 medical marijuana law as unconstitutional.