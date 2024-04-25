North Miami’s contemporary art museum just got a $3 million check from the government

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami is looking to update it’s nearly 30-year-old building. A $3 million grant from Congress will make it happen.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who represents parts of Northern Miami-Dade and Southeast Broward, presented MOCA board members with the sizeable check Wednesday morning during a small ceremony at the museum. The $3 million Housing and Urban Development grant is part of the $35 million package Wilson secured for several South Florida organizations and cities last fiscal year.

“Through this new HUD grant, we have the opportunity to continue our journey by enhancing MOCA facilities to help meet the needs of our expanding audiences and prepare for the continued growth of our institution and its many offerings,” said Chana Budgazad Sheldon, the museum executive director, during the event.

The $3 million check mirrors a similar gift from 1995 that helped the museum grow from a modest single gallery to a 23,000-square-foot facility. A $2.5 million HUD grant secured by the late Congressman William Lehman funded MOCA’s construction in 1996.

Alie Skowronski / The Miami Herald For those who transcend in the wind”, a pinwheel exhibit by Miami-based artist Yanira Collado, on display in the courtyard of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. The artist uses the blue-green color that the Gullah people used to paint their porches to ward off spirits. The blue pinwheel also serves as a symbol for child abuse awareness.

Though $3 million certainly isn’t enough to build a new museum these days, MOCA Board Chair Dr. Rudy Moise said the money is greatly appreciated and needed to renovate the building. The museum plans to use the money to update its bathrooms and lighting as well has enhance the space it currently has to better serve the community, he said.

Moise, who was recently appointed as the museum’s first Haitian-American board chair, thanked Wilson for her support.

“This is huge. As you can see, it’s not easy to get money from Congress, but she’s a fighter,” Moise said. “She went on and fought for us, and here we go! We got $3 million.”

Alie Skowronski / The Miami Herald Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, center, presents a $3 Million check to Board Chairman Dr. Rudolph Moise, left, during a press conference on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. The museum intends on using the money to create more gallery space inside the building and renovate some of the existing spaces.

Wilson’s signature cowboy hat served her well as she stepped on the sunny stage to present the check. She recalled the story behind why she prioritized securing funding for the museum.

MOCA Chair Emeritus William Lehman, the son of Congressman Lehman, asked Wilson to help the museum in its efforts to expand and she asked how much the museum would need. When he responded with $3 million, she pursed her lips. “Hmmmmmmm,” she said.

When it came time to appropriate congressional funds to local groups, Wilson said, she put MOCA at the top of her list.

“Make sure that you continue the outreach, the wonderful art exhibits and sharing it with the community. The community has changed,” she said. “The community has changed greatly, but the mission of MOCA should never change.”

Alie Skowronski / The Miami Herald Congresswoman Frederica Wilson presented a $3 million check to the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami.

When asked why it’s so important to financially support the arts, Wilson expressed gratitude for the museum’s efforts to serve and represent the diverse North Miami community. “The arts is the one thing that pulls the community together,” she said. “We can have many differences on many issues and platforms, but all of us are united in music, dance, art and crafts. It’s a uniting force for Miami-Dade County.”

This story was produced with financial support from individuals and Berkowitz Contemporary Arts in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.