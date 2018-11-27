Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes Will Walk Away With Almost $130,000 A Year In Pensions

By Larry Barszewski 58 minutes ago
  • Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda C. Snipes.
    Sun Sentinel

lmost $11,000 a month. That’s what Brenda Snipes will be receiving in pension benefits when she resigns in January as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Snipes’s resignation came after she endured heavy criticism for Broward’s slow vote-counting after the Nov. 6 election and other issues that followed: 2,040 ballots went missing during the state-ordered recount; her office opened 205 provisional early-voting ballots before the county’s Canvassing Board determined their validity; and the county’s reporting of the machine recount missed the state deadline by two minutes. On top of that, the ballot her office designed may have led thousands of voters to miss the U.S. Senate election between Rick Scott and Bill Nelson because of its placement under a lengthy set of instructions.

“It really raises the question, on top of everything else, why she’s being excessively compensated for doing a poor job. That’s the added insult to injury,” said Dominic Calabro. He is president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan government watchdog group based in Tallahassee that has been critical of the generous pension benefits elected officials receive.

Read more at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.  

