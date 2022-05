We spoke with him on the occasion of an album releasethe double CD concert album Premonition. Featured on the recording is many of his biggest hits with Creedence Clearwater Revival: "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Down on the Corner," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Proud Mary." Fogerty won a Grammy Award in 1997 for his album Blue Moon, Swamp. (Original Airdate: 6

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air