Inside Florida's property insurance crisis

The Florida property insurance market is in trouble.

“For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down.”

It’s bad for homeowners too.

“Consumers are on life support right now. They are … paying more money for less coverage.”

When a market craters like that, something fundamental has gone wrong. In Florida, it comes down to one thing: litigation.

“Florida has 8% of the claims and 79% of the litigation, so there’s something very, very wrong with that.

“And I don’t think anyone logically could explain that kind of differential other than the statutes in Florida being abused.”

Today, On Point: Florida’s property insurance meltdown. Can it be fixed?

Guests

Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit. (@markfri09)

Jeff Brandes, Republican Florida state senator since 2012. Author of Senator Jeff Brandes Calls for Special Session on Insurance. (@JeffreyBrandes)

Also Featured

Mandy Wells, a homeowner in Cape Coral, FL

Joe Carlucci, co-owner of Brightway Insurance, an insurance agency in Jacksonville, Florida.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.