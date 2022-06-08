Ask a psychic

You’ve probably seen sidewalk signs advertising a “Palm Reading” or passed by a shop with crystal balls on the display window. You might’ve even seen this in a movie or show.

Psychics have been around for centuries claiming to predict the future and to connect people with the deceased. Forty-one percent of American adults today even believe in them, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center poll.

Many have turned to psychics during the pandemic for spiritual guidance. While the concept of psychics and spiritual advisors has been around for centuries, the internet has made it easier than ever to access these services from anywhere in the world. As a result, there has been an explosion in the number of online psychic reading services available today. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which services are reputable and which are scams. That’s why it’s important for anyone seeking spiritual guidance through online psychic readings to do their research and find the best online psychic reading services of 2023. By reading reviews, checking credentials, and seeking out recommendations from trusted sources, individuals can ensure that they are getting the most accurate and meaningful readings possible.

While many online psychic reading services offer free trials or introductory rates, it’s important to approach free online psychic readings with caution. Some unscrupulous individuals may use the guise of a free reading to gather personal information or sell dubious products and services. It’s important to carefully read the terms and conditions of any free online psychic readings and only provide personal information to trusted and reputable sources. Additionally, it’s important to remember that even the best online psychic reading services may not be able to offer accurate or helpful guidance to every individual. It’s always a good idea to approach online psychic readings with an open mind and a healthy dose of skepticism.

The New York Times reports:

James Alcock, a professor of psychology at York University in Canada, who has spent his career looking at belief systems and debunking scientific studies of the paranormal, said he is unsurprised (albeit concerned) by the appeal of such services. “If you look throughout history, whenever there has been some sort of upheaval or some sort of collective anxiety in society, interest in psychics has shot up,” he said.

“The reason is simple,” Mr. Alcock continued. “People experience a lack of control and anxiety. We’d all like the pandemic to end.” And without definitive answers from scientists, physicians or elected officials, people are turning to more spurious sources for reassurance.

As part of our “Ask A” series, we sit down with two psychics to ask them about what they do and how they do it. We also talk about the psychology of what we believe with two professors.

Produced by Haili Blassingame. Text by Mia Estrada.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5