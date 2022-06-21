DeSantis wants a panel to probe illegal immigrant smuggling and sanctuary cities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that illegally smuggle people into the state.

He said Friday that the jury also would be charged with investigating local governments that he says violate state law by adopting “sanctuary” policies for immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court on Friday requesting that the grand jury be impaneled.

He announced the action at a news conference with law enforcement agents in Pensacola.

He also used the occasion to sign into law a bill that would require county jails to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.