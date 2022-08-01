© 2022 WLRN
Here where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in August

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Alyssa Ramos
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
One of the COVID-19 vaccine trials, in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, is happening at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Josef Muellek
/
iStockphoto.com
Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade can get their required immunizations, as well as the flu and COVID vaccine, at dozens of Miami-Dade schools.

Students in Miami-Dade County can get the school-required vaccines they need throughout the month of August.

The school district has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to offer the vaccinations — including flu shots — for students entering kindergarten and seventh grade.

Eligible students can also get COVID tests and vaccines. Students getting the COVID vaccine must be at least six months old on the day of receiving the shot.

Parents can either make an appointment by calling (305) 243-6407 or walk up at a location.

A PDF of the vaccination schedule with locations is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Here is the schedule for vaccinations and their locations:

Date / TimeLocation
Tuesday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center
13100 NW 12th Avenue, North Miami, FL 33168
Wednesday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer
15015 SW 24th Street, North Miami, FL 33185
Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Palm Springs Middle
1025 W 56th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
Saturday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Homestead Middle
650 NW 2nd Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
Monday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		George Washington Carver Middle
4901 Lincoln Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33133
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center
955 SE 18th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Aventura Waterways K-8 Center
21101 NE 26th Ave, Miami, FL 33180
Thursday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Carol City Middle
3737 NW 188th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055
Tuesday, Aug. 16
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Booker T. Washington Senior
1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136
Wednesday, Aug. 17
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		North Miami Middle
700 NE 137th St, North Miami, FL 33161
Thursday, Aug. 18
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		John F. Kennedy Middle
1075 NE 167th St, N. Miami Beach, FL 33162
Saturday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		South Dade Middle
29100 SW 194th Ave, Miami, FL 33030
Monday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Kenwood K-8 Center
9300 SW 79th Ave, Miami, FL 33156
Tuesday, Aug. 23
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Shenandoah Middle
1950 SW 19th St, Miami, FL 33145
Wednesday, Aug. 24
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Linda Lentin K-8 Center
14312 NE 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33161
Thursday, Aug. 25
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Citrus Grove Middle
2153 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33125
Monday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Maritime & Science Technology Academy
3979 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149
Tuesday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Andover Middle
121 NE 207th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33179
Wednesday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.		Auburndale Elementary
3255 SW 6th St, Miami, FL 33135

Alyssa Ramos
Alyssa Ramos is a multimedia producer for WLRN’s Morning Edition.
