Here where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in August
Students in Miami-Dade County can get the school-required vaccines they need throughout the month of August.
The school district has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to offer the vaccinations — including flu shots — for students entering kindergarten and seventh grade.
Eligible students can also get COVID tests and vaccines. Students getting the COVID vaccine must be at least six months old on the day of receiving the shot.
Parents can either make an appointment by calling (305) 243-6407 or walk up at a location.
A PDF of the vaccination schedule with locations is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.
Here is the schedule for vaccinations and their locations:
|Date / Time
|Location
|Tuesday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center
13100 NW 12th Avenue, North Miami, FL 33168
|Wednesday, Aug. 3
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer
15015 SW 24th Street, North Miami, FL 33185
|Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Palm Springs Middle
1025 W 56th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
|Saturday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Homestead Middle
650 NW 2nd Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
|Monday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|George Washington Carver Middle
4901 Lincoln Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33133
|Tuesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center
955 SE 18th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035
|Wednesday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Aventura Waterways K-8 Center
21101 NE 26th Ave, Miami, FL 33180
|Thursday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Carol City Middle
3737 NW 188th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33055
|Tuesday, Aug. 16
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Booker T. Washington Senior
1200 NW 6th Ave, Miami, FL 33136
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|North Miami Middle
700 NE 137th St, North Miami, FL 33161
|Thursday, Aug. 18
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|John F. Kennedy Middle
1075 NE 167th St, N. Miami Beach, FL 33162
|Saturday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|South Dade Middle
29100 SW 194th Ave, Miami, FL 33030
|Monday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Kenwood K-8 Center
9300 SW 79th Ave, Miami, FL 33156
|Tuesday, Aug. 23
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Shenandoah Middle
1950 SW 19th St, Miami, FL 33145
|Wednesday, Aug. 24
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Linda Lentin K-8 Center
14312 NE 2nd Court, Miami, FL 33161
|Thursday, Aug. 25
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Citrus Grove Middle
2153 NW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33125
|Monday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Maritime & Science Technology Academy
3979 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149
|Tuesday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Andover Middle
121 NE 207th St, Miami Gardens, FL 33179
|Wednesday, Aug. 31
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
|Auburndale Elementary
3255 SW 6th St, Miami, FL 33135