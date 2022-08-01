Here where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in August

Students in Miami-Dade County can get the school-required vaccines they need throughout the month of August.

The school district has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to offer the vaccinations — including flu shots — for students entering kindergarten and seventh grade.

Eligible students can also get COVID tests and vaccines. Students getting the COVID vaccine must be at least six months old on the day of receiving the shot.

Parents can either make an appointment by calling (305) 243-6407 or walk up at a location.

A PDF of the vaccination schedule with locations is available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Here is the schedule for vaccinations and their locations: