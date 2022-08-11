How the meatpacking industry skirted COVID safety regulations with the help of the White House

Meatpacking companies skirted COVID safety regulations. And they did it with the White House’s help, according to a little known Congressional report.

“There was this collusion between the Trump administration and the industry to sacrifice workers and their communities so that this industry can make money,” Debbie Berkowitz, fellow at the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor says.

In April 2020, President Trump signed an Executive Order keeping meatpacking plants open. Who wrote it? The industry.

So how’d they get away with it?

Today, On Point: We’ll hear that whole story.

Guests

Michael Grabell, reporter at ProPublica. Lead reporter on the investigative series On the Line: How the Meatpacking Industry Became a Hotbed of COVID-19. (@MichaelGrabell)

Debbie Berkowitz, fellow at the Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor. Former chief of staff and senior policy advisor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from 2009 to 2015. (@DebbieBerkowitz)

Also Featured

Betty Rangel, the daughter of Saul Sanchez, a former meatpacking worker at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado.

Jose Lopez, a current meatpacking worker at a Tyson plant in Arkansas.

Related Reading

ProPublica: “On The Line: How the Meatpacking Industry Became a Hotbed of COVID-19” — “ProPublica investigates how big meat companies pushed to keep their plants running even as their workers, and the communities they lived in, became among the hardest hit by the pandemic — and how the government failed to stop them.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.