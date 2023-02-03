© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vienna Blood Third Season

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST
Vienna Blood_1920x1080.jpg

Working together in a crime-solving partnership, brilliant young English doctor Max Liebermann and tenacious Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders.

Vienna Blood Season 3 Now Streaming on WLRN Passport

1900s Vienna is a hotbed of philosophy, science and art. Dr. Max Liebermann's extraordinary skills of perception and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt's determination lead them to some of the city's most mysterious and deadly cases. Season three of Vienna Blood promises more adventures for Max and Oskar, as their investigations lead them into the world of high fashion. With the discovery of a young seamstress murdered in a luxury fashion house, Max and Oskar begin to see how the glamour industry conceals dark and sinister truths. To find the murderer, Max must grapple with the nature of beauty as well as the murkier waters of sexual attraction. It's a path that will take Max and Oskar from couture to a darker world of exploitation and blackmail.

Vienna Blood - Stream the new third season on WLRN Passport!

Tags
Passport-WLRN-TV