Vienna Blood Third Season

Vienna Blood Season 3 Now Streaming on WLRN Passport

1900s Vienna is a hotbed of philosophy, science and art. Dr. Max Liebermann's extraordinary skills of perception and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt's determination lead them to some of the city's most mysterious and deadly cases. Season three of Vienna Blood promises more adventures for Max and Oskar, as their investigations lead them into the world of high fashion. With the discovery of a young seamstress murdered in a luxury fashion house, Max and Oskar begin to see how the glamour industry conceals dark and sinister truths. To find the murderer, Max must grapple with the nature of beauty as well as the murkier waters of sexual attraction. It's a path that will take Max and Oskar from couture to a darker world of exploitation and blackmail.