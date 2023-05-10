© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Golijov's 'Falling Out of Time' symphony grapples with grief, pain and acceptance

Published May 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Composer Osvaldo Golijov (6th from left) with all performers in the BSO and Celebrity Series production of his Falling Out of Time in Symphony Hall. (Courtesy of Hilary Scott)
Composer Osvaldo Golijov (6th from left) with all performers in the BSO and Celebrity Series production of his Falling Out of Time in Symphony Hall. (Courtesy of Hilary Scott)

Musician and composer Osvaldo Golijov first read David Grossman’s best-selling novel, “Falling Out of Time” 10 years ago. Starting in 2017, he began writing a musical interpretation and first performed it in 2019 on a small stage with the Silk Road Ensemble. His recent tour with the piece ended at Boston’s Symphony Hall with more musicians on a bigger stage, completing this 10-year journey.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young has been there at different stages of the creation of the piece and was there at Symphony Hall, where Golijov told her about finishing his own pledge to honor parents who’ve lost a child, and how it helped him complete his own journey out of depression.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic