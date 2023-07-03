© 2023 WLRN
Business & Economy

Florida's tax break on appliances is underway

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published July 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
Many appliances are on a sales tax holiday for a year in Florida.
Serghei Starus/starush
/
stock.adobe.com
Many appliances are on a sales tax holiday for a year in Florida.

Year-long tax “holidays” that allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes when they buy certain appliances and gas stoves started this weekend.

Lawmakers approved the tax exemptions during this year’s legislative session.

The exemptions apply to Energy Star appliances such as washing machines that cost $1,500 or less, clothes dryers that cost $1,500 or less, water heaters that cost $1,500 or less and refrigerators that cost $4,500 or less.

They also apply to gas ranges and cooktops without a price limit, according to details on the Florida Department of Revenue website.

The tax holidays will last through June 30, 2024.
