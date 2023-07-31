Music legend Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton tell kids the history of 'Do Re Mi'

For the full story, click here.

We revisit Robin Young’s November 2022 interview with musical icon Julie Andrews and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. The two wrote the kids book, “The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi” which tells the story of the 11th-century monk who invented a system of musical notation that we use today.

