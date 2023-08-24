With developmental disabilities on the rise, schools are working to address educational needs

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of children with autism, an intellectual disability, or some other developmental delay is on the rise. We also hear about a program in Brooklyn, New York, that is trying to integrate students with disabilities with their peers.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Alex Zimmerman, a reporter for Chalkbeat New York.

This story came to us from the Solutions Journalism Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.