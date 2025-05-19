Haitians reminisce over country’s lost resources, beauty

Growing up in the 1980s, when the island prospered from exporting natural resources like cocoa, cotton, coffee and mangos, Haiti was a haven for locals like Jude Guillaume.

“I cry every morning,” said Guillaume, security officer for the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, as he directed traffic around the complex this week.

He said that since gangs took over Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, and started burning houses and killing people, Haiti is no longer the same. Haiti remains arguably the most destabilized country in the Western Hemisphere, beset by natural disasters and political upheaval.

Haiti celebrated Flag Day on Sunday. Ahead of the celebration, Guillaume reminisced on the beauty of the island — a flourishing country that felt safer during the regime of dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier, also known as “Baby Doc.” Guillaume said he moved to the U.S. for a better life in 2019.

Haiti is the first Black-led republic in the world, founded by former slaves, gaining its independence on Jan. 1, 1804, after revolting against France. The island also helped other countries fight their independence, including Venezuela and Columbia.

The celebration of Haiti’s flag — which is blue and red — could be felt all around the Little Haiti Cultural Complex last Wednesday, with street vendors and stores on the intersection of Northeast 59th Street and Northeast Second Avenue selling Haitian flags and clothing.

Back home, “We have nothing” Guillaume said, adding that Haiti lacks adequate infrastructure, schools, hospitals and universities.

Guillaume is not alone in his thoughts. Street vendor Marie-Ange Fleurissaint, who was selling Haitian flags and custom-made Haitian clothing, has fond memories of growing up during the “Baby Doc” era, as well. This was around the same time that Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, married and vacationed in Haiti for their honeymoon in 1975.

Fleurissaint, a native of Port-de-Paix, a city outside the capital, used to go to the beach and enjoy the clear water, while eating roasted corn and fish and enjoying the sizzling sun under coconut trees.

“My flag is my blood. I love Haiti. Too bad I can’t do anything for it,” Fleurissaint said.

She would love for Haiti to return to how it used to be, so that hospitals are built and children have the opportunity to go to school every day without worrying about their safety.

“My body is in Miami, but my spirit is in Haiti,” she said.

Frantz Fabien, the owner of electronics and clothing store Fabien’s Top Master in Little Haiti, said the Haitian flag is his heart, regardless of what’s going on in Haiti because that’s his motherland.

Fabien said Haiti’s primary focus should be safety — not money. If the country can regain control over safety, the money will come organically as more tourists will want to visit, which will then prompt people to invest more.

His fond memories growing up included Haiti’s soccer scene prospering, where the island hosted championships every summer break, similar to countries like Spain.

“Ayiti te bel,” he said, Haitian Creole for, “Haiti used to be beautiful.”

France debt to Haiti

Haiti had to pay an indemnity to France due to the loss of cotton and other natural resources after the island gained its independence.

According to the New York Times, the funds would have helped Haiti’s economy grow by between $21 billion and $115 billion if they had remained in the country.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the debt but made no mention of intentions to pay it back, the Times also said.

Guillaume was content with Macron’s announcement and called for France to pay Haiti back because such a debt destroyed Haiti’s economy.

But he also said Haiti may not be ready to receive the money because of the country’s lack of leadership, calling Haitian politicians thieves and murderers.

“They’re destroying the country,” he said, noting that Haiti needs a leader who loves and values it.

Fleurissaint, who shares the same sentiment, said Haitian people could use financial support as thousands have lost their homes and slept in the streets after gangs burned their homes.

“I hope that they pay back the debt, and that there’s a government responsible to take charge of it,” she said. “So, the Haitian people can stop suffering. I, myself, have family members suffering in Haiti.”

Fabien, who said Haiti was better when “Baby Doc” was president, said that Haiti doesn’t have the right leader to take charge of the money.

“I don’t trust Haitian politicians. They’re all the same,” he said.

