Current alerts, evacuations and public shelters for Florida counties as Idalia closes in

Current watches, warnings, evacuations and closures for Florida counties as Idalia closes in

The National Hurricane Center has issued alerts for Florida counties ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a hurricane and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Hurricane Warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected in the specified area. Hurricane Warnings are issued 35 hours in advance of tropical storm-force winds to allow for preparations to be made. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible.

Tropical Storm Warnings are issued when a tropical cyclone (sustained winds of 39 mph or higher) is expected in the area. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when those conditions are possible.

Storm Surge Warnings are issued ahead of water moving inland from the shoreline posing life-threatening conditions in the area. A Storm Surge Watch indicates that there is a possibility of those conditions in the area.

List of weather alerts updated Aug. 29, 4 p.m.

Shelters

For a list of local shelters by county, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters/

If seeking shelter, do so immediately. Local shelter information varies from county to county so be sure to monitor official channels before arriving. Some may provide water, food, medicine and sanitary supplies, but it is best to take your own emergency supply kit.

Evacuations



Alachua County: Voluntary evacuation

Baker County: Voluntary evacuation

Citrus County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A; voluntary evacuations countywide for those living in structures not capable of handling Category 3 winds

Dixie County: Mandatory evacuation for all coastal communities and immediate surrounding areas, mobile and manufactured homes and low-lying areas

Franklin County: Mandatory evacuation for Alligator Point and Bald Point

Franklin County: Voluntary evacuations for all of the barrier island, low-lying areas and mobile homes

Gilchrist County: Voluntary evacuation

Gulf County: Mandatory evacuation for Indian Pass and low-lying areas

Hamilton County: Voluntary evacuation for mobile homes

Hernando County: Voluntary evacuations for zones A, B, C and residents in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes

Hillsborough County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, those in mobile/manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding

Jefferson County: Voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and modular homes and RVs

Lafayette: Mandatory Evacuation for residents in mobile homes, travel trailers and those in low-lying areas

Levy County: Mandatory evacuation for coastal areas, including Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs and other areas prone to storm surge

Madison County: Voluntary evacuation for those in low-lying and flood prone areas

Manatee County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zone B

Marion County: Residents who live west of Interstate-75 in a mobile home, RV or other substandard housing are recommended to leave

Nassau County: Mandatory evacuation for residents in vulnerable housing

Pasco County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, low-lying areas and manufactured homes; voluntary evacuations for Zones B or C

Pinellas County: Mandatory evacuations for Zone A, including all mobile homes

Sarasota County: Evacuation of Level A; This includes vessels, RVs, mobile and manufactured homes

Sumter County: Voluntary evacuation for those in modular homes and low-lying areas

Suwannee County: Mandatory evacuation

Taylor County: Mandatory evacuation for all coastal residents and those in mobile homes and RVs

Union County: Residents that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas are strongly encouraged to leave the area

Volusia County: Voluntary evacuation for people who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas

Wakulla County: Voluntary evacuation

Hurricane Warnings



Coastal Citrus

Coastal Dixie

Coastal Franklin

Coastal Hernando

Coastal Hillsborough

Coastal Jefferson

Coastal Levy

Coastal Manatee

Coastal Pasco

Coastal Taylor

Coastal Wakulla

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Inland Citrus

Inland Dixie

Inland Hernando

Inland Hillsborough

Inland Jefferson

Inland Levy

Inland Manatee

Inland Pasco

Inland Taylor

Inland Wakulla

Lafayette

Leon

Madison

Northern Columbia

Pinellas

Southern Columbia

Sumter

Suwannee

Western Alachua

Western Marion

Hurricane Watches



Baker

Bradford

Central Marion

Coastal Sarasota

Eastern Alachua

Inland Sarasota

Inland Wakulla

Leon

Union

Tropical Storm Warnings



Baker

Bradford

Central Marion

Coastal Charlotte

Coastal Collier

Coastal Flagler

Coastal Lee

Coastal Nassau

Coastal Sarasota

Coastal St. Johns

Coastal Volusia

DeSoto

Eastern Alachua

Eastern Clay

Eastern Marion

Eastern Putnam

Gadsden

Hardee

Inland Charlotte

Inland Flagler

Inland Franklin

Inland Gulf

Inland Lee

Inland Nassau

Inland Northern Brevard

Inland Sarasota

Inland Southern Brevard

Inland St. Johns

Inland Volusia

Inland Wakulla

Leon

Liberty

Mainland Northern Brevard

Mainland Southern Brevard

Northern Brevard Barrier Islands

Northern Lake

Orange

Osceola

Polk

SeminoleSouth

Central Duval

Southern Brevard Barrier Islands

Southern Lake

Trout River

Union

Western Clay

Western Duval

Western Putnam

Tropical Storm Watches



Inland Collier

Monroe Lower Keys

Storm Surge Watches



Coastal Charlotte

Coastal Citrus

Coastal Collier

Coastal Dixie

Coastal Franklin

Coastal Hernando

Coastal Hillsborough

Coastal Jefferson

Coastal Lee

Coastal Levy

Coastal Manatee

Coastal Pasco

Coastal Sarasota

Coastal Wakulla

Inland Citrus

Pinellas

Flood Warning



Alachua

Baker

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hillsborough

Levy

Nassau

Flood Advisory