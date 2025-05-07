Broward's Sons of Mystro fuse violins with hip hop in their bid for NPR Tiny Desk stardom

In the second grade, Malcolm McNeish picked up the violin at Bethune Elementary School in Hollywood for the chance to go on field trips to Disney World and Busch Gardens. His brother Umoja saw him playing the instrument at home and thought it would be cool if they played together.

More than 20 years later they are still playing the violin together — as Sons of Mystro. But their sound has come a long way.

Fusing classical music with rock, hip-hop, reggae, dancehall and more, brothers Umoja and Malcolm McNeish have found a way to merge all their musical influences. On stage, they wield their bows to replenish the weary spirits of their audience.

" We create an experience that we like to call transformative, fun empowerment … You realize that, 'Wow, I didn't even know that I needed to be here. I didn't even know that I needed to feel this way today,'" Umoja said.

Broward's Sons of Mystro are just one of 100 South Florida artists trying out for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Now, they want to challenge themselves by bringing their energy and genre-bending skills to a larger audience.

Their name comes from their father, who used to perform as DJ Mystro. He helped them start their project.

READ MORE: Miami singer Inez Barlatier gives vulnerable performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

But the inspiration for their style wouldn’t come until elementary school, when they saw Black Violin — a hip-hop duo who are also classically trained string instrumentalists — perform at a benefit concert.

From the back of the auditorium, they heard the act perform "They Reminisce Over You," by Pete Rock and CL Smooth, on a violin. They had no idea they could fuse contemporary genres with classical instruments.

“ After we saw that performance, all I could say was just 'I wanna play just like you.' and one of 'em told me, 'Well, you gotta practice, practice, practice,'” Umoja said.

The pair, who went on to attend the arts program at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, have been dedicated to mastering their craft ever since.

For NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, Sons of Mystro submitted “Invincible,” a 4-minute hip-hop track showcasing the duo’s violin skills, and the talents of their collaborators DJ DJQEYS, drummer Will Picasso and hype man DJ Venimis.

The song's meaning is right there in the title, Malcolm said.

"Invincible … just being unafraid to just do what you need to do and just get things done," he said.

Malcolm said the track aims to inspire listeners to become what they call “pillars of light”: People who want to create and are indomitable, strong people with infectious positive energy.

“ It's more than just the song, you're evoking the power of intention,” Umoja said. "That phrase, 'I'm invincible.' You're programming your mind to be able to stand stronger. To be stronger."

The song and music video were dedicated to their godfather, Oliver Davis. Davis, who was their father’s best friend of more than 57 years, both left Jamaica for Miami.

Performing together, DJ Mystro would mix and Davis would emcee.

Later, Davis would coach Umoja and Malcolm, teaching them choreography that they still use today.

“I wanted to put that as a special dedication 'cause he was such a big supporter of what we do,” Umoja said. “He would walk in and he would just sit down next to me while I'm trying to make this beat or working on this thing … he would just listen every single time and just be extremely present.”

Winning the contest is a way for Sons of Mystro to not only demonstrate the positivity they push in their music, but it’s also a chance for them to make their early supporters proud and prove them right.

" I think it's important that we go on that platform, we show the world and show everybody what we can do," Malcolm said. " We always feel like we gotta just keep going … Never settle. Keep it going."