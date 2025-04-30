Miami singer Inez Barlatier gives vulnerable performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Inez Barlatier has the whole world in her ears.

From the polyrhythmic beats of Africa to the floating vocals of Brazil, Barlatier grew up listening to music from around the globe.

“ World music does something for my soul that other music just doesn't do. It has always been a part of my life,” she said.

The 33-year-old singer songwriter grew up in Miami's art scene. Her father, Jan Sebon, was a founding member of the Haitian band called Koleksyon Kazak. She has acted in several local productions, performed all over Miami and produced music for independent films. Currently, Barlatier leads an ongoing children’s show that was commissioned by Miami Theater Center.

“[Miami] is a great place to build your foundational support, to build with other musicians — because we're everywhere — to build with artists, filmmakers, and to create a community, and that community can help you branch out,” she said.

Over the last 20 years, she has carved out a space for herself in South Florida as a multidisciplinary artist. But now, she's ready to reach the next stage in her artistic career.

“It's a town where you can build your career and get your brand off the ground. But — sorry, Miami — you probably can't stay here forever,” she said.

Almost every year, Barlatier enters NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, which aims to highlight unsigned, independent artists from across the country. This year she's one of more than 100 South Florida hopefuls, vying for a chance to win, and she’s hoping the fourth time’s the charm.

“ Every year, I'm crying to submit a video, and last year was no exception. It's hard to do things as an independent artist,” she said.

Barlatier has participated in competitions like X Factor and America’s Got Talent, but she didn’t necessarily fit the mold. She knows she has a niche audience.

Barlatier sings in a rich timbre about womanhood, Haitian identity, sea level rise, unchecked development and gentrification. She credits her Haitian heritage and early exposure to world music as key influences on her sound.

But the Tiny Desk Contest is different.

“ Because they are listening for your craft, listening for uniqueness. I feel like Tiny Desk is the perfect way to introduce yourself to the world without them judging your appearance,” Barlatier said.

While her live performances typically show off her vibrancy and infectious high-energy stage presence, Barlatier’s Tiny Desk submission shows an unvarnished, somber version of herself.

In a performance of her song “Overcast,” she soulfully rasps, “Give me grace, the world's on fire, I'm just a flame … I'm just trying to be okay.” She said it's the first song that she's written about depression.

“It's easy for me to write about the world and what I see and be a voice for the world, but it's hard for me to write my emotions,” she said.

With just four hours to meet the contest's deadline, none of her recording equipment worked. Video production plans fell through. Nothing went as planned. In the spirit of Tiny Desk's stripped-down nature, she resorted to the basics: just a video of her playing guitar.

“ It's just an artist's life. I love it. I embrace it. It's hard, whatever. But, I wrote ‘Overcast’ because I needed to get out the emotion I needed out of my body,” she said. “ And so what you saw was me in the moment, so frustrated and I said, ‘I'm just going to be real.’”