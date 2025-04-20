-
Chasing your dream can be terrifying. That was the case for aspiring singer-songwriter Justin Koolik. The 22-year-old from Boca Raton traded in a future in Wall Street for a life behind the microphone. WLRN spoke to him about taking the big leap into music and why he’s taking part in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest.
South Florida is home to a wide array of music genres from all types of musicians. But it can be hard to break through and it’s even easier to go unnoticed. That’s the idea behind NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, which aims to highlight unsigned, independent artists. WLRN is showcasing some of our favorite local submissions for this year's contest.