'Alan Wake' creator Sam Lake on how sequel scares by blending filmed acting and gameplay
It took 13 years for Finnish game studio Remedy Entertainment to develop a sequel to their cult horror classic “Alan Wake.”
Inspired by Twin Peaks and Stephen King, the new game plunges players into a Pacific Northwest town and the nightmare world connected to it.
Here & Now’s James Perkins Mastromarino reports.
Sam Lake, in character in a filmed scene in “Alan Wake 2.” (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)
FBI agent Saga Anderson, investigating a ritualistic murder in Washington State. (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.