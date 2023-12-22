© 2023 WLRN
Veterinary professionals face high levels of stress and mental health struggles

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

There are high levels of stress and high rates of suicide among veterinary professionals. Experts say that occupational stressors like burnout and compassion fatigue play a part. Another factor may be access to euthanasia drugs.

Anna Spidel of Side Effects Public Media reports that it’s a complex issue researchers and others are trying to solve.

