Bright Lit Place excerpt: Something for Everyone

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Jenny Staletovich
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
A 1921 photograph of a dredge used to dig canals and levees.
Archival
An excerpt of "Something for Everyone," episode 2 of Bright Lit Place, prepared for contest entries.

Click "listen" above to hear an excerpt from the WLRN News podcast, edited for length.

The full episode — originally published on Nov. 22, 2023 — can be found here and here.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
