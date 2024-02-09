Snowpack is getting less reliable in American winters. And in many places, that’s not just an environmental problem, but an emotional one, too.

Today, On Point: What we lose if snow disappears.

Guests

Justin Mankin, climate scientist. Director of theClimate Modeling and Impacts Group at Dartmouth College.

Tony Wood, reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Author of “Snow: A history of the world’s most fascinating flake.”

Also Featured

Benjamin Moser, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer.

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.