Stunt Pilots and Aviation Heroes and Their Web of Lies

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

The Flying Club - The owner of Finchmere airfield is dropped from a plane to meet a gruesome death. Are anti-craft campaigners behind his murder? Or does it link back to a WW2 mission? Barnaby and Nelson investigate and discover a web of lies and intrigue.

DCI Barnaby and DS Charlie Nelson investigate the death of flying instructor Bernard King, who was bludgeoned in the back of the head and dropped in a nearby lake from his own plane. He worked at a nearby flying club operated by Perry Darnley, whose family had a long history of aviation: his father got the DFC in World War II, his mother delivered airplanes from the factory to air bases as a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary, and his son Alex flies for the RAF. The murder weapon, a pipe wrench, was discovered in employee Duggie Wingate's toolbox, but he claimed to know nothing about it. Perry was restructuring the company, and several people were likely to lose their jobs. There is also Eddie Raynor whose daughter Jessie is working as the receptionist at the flying club and is engaged Alex. The police have a second murder when Eddie is found dead, apparently run down by an airplane. Eddie's records of landings at night without lights suggests there was a smuggling operation at the airfield but the solution to the crime is much simpler than that.

