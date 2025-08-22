A birthday party of epic proportion!

8pm Sunday WILLIE NELSON'S 90th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Performance

Celebrating the 12-time Grammy Award winner's contributions to popular culture and music.

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration

The star-studded WILLIE NELSON'S 90th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION celebrates the country legend’s milestone 90th birthday and the 12-time GRAMMY® Award winner’s contributions to popular culture and music. This historic concert event, recorded live on Willie’s 90th birthday before a sold-out audience at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, features unforgettable interpretations of many classics from the Nelson songbook with performances by Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Nelson’s sons (Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson), Keith Richards, George Strait and Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson.

Programs like this are only made possible with your support. With federal and state funding eliminated, your donation is now our lifeline. Your contribution will help keep our diverse content of cultural, educational, arts, science, drama, and award-winning original documentaries thriving for the entire South Florida community. We appreciate your partnership and look forward to continuing to serve you with quality programming.

DONATE TODAY wlrn.tv