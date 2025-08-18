Kickstart your week with this unusual mystery

8pm Monday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

The coach of the rugby team is found dead, strapped to a goal post.

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Leather and Lace

When DC Breen and his rugby team show up for practice, they are shocked to see their coach dead, stripped, and tied to a goalpost. Shepherd and Sims try to find out who would want to do that to a beloved pillar of the community. When a second body is found, the detectives believe the deaths are related. Could a serial killer be on the loose?



