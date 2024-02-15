Preserving Palestinian culture through the traditional embroidery art form of tatreez

Tatreez is a traditional Palestinian embroidery art form visible in a lot of Palestinian clothing and rugs. It combines colorful thread with common motifs found in Palestinian culture — including olive trees and pomegranates — resulting in a unique embroidery pattern.

This art form connects generations of Palestinians to each other and is one rooted in community. It also played a role in Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Wafa Ghnaim, founder of the Tatreez Institute and research fellow at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, about the rich history and symbolism behind this distinct art form.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.