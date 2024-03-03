© 2024 WLRN
How the media can responsibly cover the 2024 election

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published March 3, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST
Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stand next to a sign asking voters to write in President Joe Biden in next Tuesday's primary election in Loudon, New Hampshire.
According to an Octoberpoll, only around 30 percent of Americans trust the media to report on news fairly.

It raises the questionaswe head intoSuper Tuesdayand a long election year: How can the press responsibly cover the 2024 election?

Some news organizations have already committed to working differently this year. The Arizona Mirror announced last week that it’s ditching “junk food” election coverage.

We hear from its Editor in Chief, along with NPR’s Steve Inskeep.

