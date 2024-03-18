How do we fix retirement in the United States?

The debate oversocial securitywas kicked into overdriveaftercommentsfrom Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trumplast week suggesting he’d cut Medicare and Social Security. Trump has since walked back those statements, but the debate remains heated.

Social Security is a popular program among Americans and politicians alike. According to a 2023 poll, most Americans oppose cutting Medicare or Social Security benefits and would support taxing the wealthy to protect the programs.

A record number of Americans are turning 65 this year, and the pandemic fast-tracked even more of our aging population into retirement. Retirees are far outpacing the number of American in the workforce, which means a dwindling number of taxable Americans have put retirement programs at risk. Social Security and Medicare are expected to run short on cash in less than 10 years.

How are we working to ensure we can stop working comfortably now and in the future?

