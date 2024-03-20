Explore the Origins of Black Spirituality in Sermon and Song

9pm Thursday GOSPEL - Historical Docuseries/Culture

In this four hour docuseries, acclaimed scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. dives deep into the history of Black religious music and preaching, showcasing the symbiotic relationship of words and songs present in any Black church.

From the blues to hip-hop, African Americans have been the driving force of sonic innovation for over a century. While musical styles come and go, there is one sound that has been a constant source of strength, courage, and wisdom from the pulpit to the choir lofts on any given Sunday.

Gospel-The New Documentary from Henry Louis Gates Jr.

THE GOSPEL TRAIN - GOSPEL’S hour 1 takes the gospel train north to Chicago, where southern migrants Thomas A. Dorsey, Mahalia Jackson and Sister Rosetta Tharpe blended the melodic sounds and instrumentation of blues and jazz with lyrics about God’s goodness. Like the blues, gospel would become a commodity, but one built by Black-owned publishing companies like Martin and Morris and sustained by Black audiences.

10pm THE GOLDEN AGE OF GOSPEL - Starting in the 1940s, GOSPEL’s hour 2 explores the Golden Age of Gospel — the dramatic explosion of Black sacred music and the segregated highways of the American South — through the successful careers of Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin. As the lines between the sacred and secular blur, gospel music becomes the powerful soundtrack of the freedom struggle.

