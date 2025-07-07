Take A Walk On The Wild Side

8pm Thursday WALKING WITH DINOSAURS - Nature / Science

Meet six extraordinary dinosaurs emerging from amazing dig sites in an incredible imagining of the most dramatic moments in their prehistoric lives.

From legends like the Triceratops and T. Rex to new dinosaurs, these are character-led stories of adventure and survival. Blending the latest discoveries from dinosaur digs across the globe with spellbinding natural history storytelling and state of the art CGI, we bring these giants back to life so that they can walk again.

Walking with Dinosaurs - The WLRN Premiere

The Orphan - From the remains of an incredibly rare find in the rocky hills of Montana emerges a story of a young Triceratops, separated from its mother, trying to survive in a forest filled with dangers.

9pm The River Dragon - North Africa, 100 million years ago. A Spinosaurus father must embark on a dangerous voyage to feed his babies.

Walking with Dinosaurs The River Dragon

We witness the bones of a Spinosaurus emerge from the ground - the largest predatory dinosaur of them all, several meters longer than the iconic T. rex. The discovery reveals the story of a young father trying to take his babies on a dangerous journey to where food can be found.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.