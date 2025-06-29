8pm Monday DALGLIESH - Crime/Drama

In "The Black Tower " Dalgliesh visits his friend Father Michael only to find out he died two weeks earlier and he’s not the only one.

DALGLIESH 103 The Black Tower

Part 1 - Dalgliesh is asked by Father Michael to look into some suspicious activity at his home, but suspicions turn into a full fledged investigation as Dalgliesh finds the Father has recently died and he is not the first untimely death in Dorset.

Part 2 - After another suspicious death at Toynton Grange, a vote is held on its future. Convinced that the deaths are linked, Dalgliesh races to identify the murderer before they can escape or kill again. But could he himself be next?

