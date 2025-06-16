Cracking Cases with a Little Faith

Binge all 8 episodes of the 10th season of this fan-favorite series.

In season 10, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kotteram are back as both characters confront personal challenges: Alphy grapples with secrets from his past, and Geordie faces family struggles, particularly concerning his son.

As Alphy settles into Grantchester, he finds friendship with Geordie and a potential romance, but must first face his own truths. Meanwhile, Geordie wrestles with expectations for his son and Cathy takes steps to better her career with the help of Mrs. Chapman.

Grantchester - The 10th Season Streaming on WLRN Passport

