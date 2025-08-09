Your front row seat to the best musical performances

Tuesday August 12th

6pm KRIS KRISTOFFERSON: LIFE & SONGS – Performance

A star studded concert event that honors the songs of one of the most beloved musical heroes of our time.

Kris Kristofferson Life & Songs



Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring a multigenerational “Who’s Who” of country greats, including Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker and Hank Williams Jr. Go backstage for interviews with the artists who explore his enduring influence.

7:30pm NEIL DIAMOND: HOT AUGUST NIGHT/NYC – Performance

Prolific singer-songwriter, Neil Diamond rocks the Big Apple to a sold out show.

Neil Diamond: Hot August Nights/NYC

Recorded live at New York's Madison Square Garden in August 2008, this concert features career-spanning hits from Neil's phenomenal four-night sold-out run at the fabled concert hall. Songs include "Beautiful Noise," "Cherry, Cherry," "Thank the Lord for the Night Time," "I Am...I Said," "Solitary Man," "Kentucky Woman," "Forever in Blue Jeans," "America," and, of course, "Sweet Caroline."

The concert showcases Diamond’s knack for writing catchy melodies with the power to endure the test of time. A highlight of the show is the crowd’s roaring sing-along to “Sweet Caroline,” a moment that brings the crowd to their feet and earns Diamond a well-deserved standing ovation.

9pm JOE BONAMASSA & ORCHESTRA: LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Performance

Joe Bonamassa makes his historic debut at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in his hometown of Los Angeles, joined by a 40-piece orchestra for a unique, one-night concert.

Joe Bonamassa & Orchestra: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Live At The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova.

Bonamassa’s Hollywood Bowl performance was a “bucket list” event that further cements his status as a leading figure in modern blues-rock. The collaboration with a full orchestra, under the guidance of renowned Hollywood orchestrators, added an unprecedented depth and scale to Joe’s music, providing fans with an entirely new way to experience his catalog. The project represents yet another pinnacle in Bonamassa’s career, encapsulating the magic of a live performance where every note resonates with the energy of a musician at the peak of his powers.





Programs like this are only made possible with your support. With federal and state funding eliminated, your donation is now our lifeline. Your contribution will help keep our diverse content of cultural, educational, arts, science, drama, and award-winning original documentaries thriving for the entire South Florida community. We appreciate your partnership and look forward to continuing to serve you with quality programming.

DONATE TODAY wlrn.tv