Uncovering A Poisonous Secret
Enigmatic detective Adam Dalgliesh, a specialist in unusual murders, works to solve a series of intricate and mysterious crimes in 1970s England.
8pm Monday DALGLIESH - Crime/Drama
Shroud for a Nightingale - DCI Adam Dalgliesh is sent to a nursing school to investigate the death of a student.
Adam Dalgliesh and rookie detective DS Masterson must team up to find out how Heather Pearce, a nursing student, was poisoned during a routine training session. Together they uncover a secret that infects the school leading to more questions than answers. Is there a bigger conspiracy at play? They must find out before the killer strikes again.
