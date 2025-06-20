Uncovering A Poisonous Secret

8pm Monday DALGLIESH - Crime/Drama

Shroud for a Nightingale - DCI Adam Dalgliesh is sent to a nursing school to investigate the death of a student.

Dalgliesh - The Series Premiere on WLRN

Adam Dalgliesh and rookie detective DS Masterson must team up to find out how Heather Pearce, a nursing student, was poisoned during a routine training session. Together they uncover a secret that infects the school leading to more questions than answers. Is there a bigger conspiracy at play? They must find out before the killer strikes again.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.