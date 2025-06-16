A Unique Perspective to Solving Crimes

Binge all six episodes of this new series! If you’re a fan of the series Astrid, this one's for you!

Patience Evans, an autistic records clerk with a fresh perspective, teams up with Detective Bea Metcalf to crack tough cases with her sharp insights.

Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office in York. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf recognizes her unique puzzle solving talents, she enlists Patience’s help in solving complex criminal cases, with Patience offering insights that change the course of the investigations.

Patience - Streaming on WLRN Passport

