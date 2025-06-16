Judgement day arrives on the noon train

8pm Thursday HIGH NOON - Western (1952)

As a former marshal is preparing to leave the small town of Hadleyville, New Mexico with his new bride, he learns that local criminal Frank Miller has been set free and is coming to seek revenge on him.

High Noon - Classic Cinema on WLRN

