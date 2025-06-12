Rehab proves to be deadly
DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are called to a private clinic to investigate the death of a wealthy patient, but find themselves thrown into a world of smoke and mirrors.
8pm Monday MCDONALD & DODDS - Crime Drama
The detective team are called to the Mara Retreat, a private rehabilitation clinic, after a wealthy patient has been found, hanged to death.
A Wilderness of Mirrors - Detectives McDonald and Dodds investigate a suspicious death at the Mara Retreat, a private rehabilitation clinic. Initially, the death appears to be a suicide, but Dodds discovers evidence suggesting foul play. As the patients begin to suspect each other, tensions rise. Meanwhile, Dodds becomes fixated on uncovering the meaning behind the "13th step," a cryptic message left by the victim before her death.
