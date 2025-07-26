Murder on the Green at the Brokenwood Golf Club

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

PLAYING THE LIE - A morning round of golf for several prominent members of the Brokenwood Golf Club is interrupted when one of the club's organization committee is found dead in a sand bunker, her face covered in blisters.

Brokenwood Mysteries - Playing the Lie

A group of Brokenwood Golf Club committee members are playing a round of golf when they stumble upon a shocking scene. Alison Stone, another committee member, emerges from the darkness, looking disfigured and struggling to breathe, before collapsing into a bunker. The golfers rush to her aid, only to find she's dead. Detectives Mike and Kristin are called to investigate what appears to be a homicide by poisoning.

