Mind Games and Mysteries
A collection of stories involving mystery and suspense adapted from the works of author Ruth Rendell.
Author Ruth Rendell is considered to have pioneered the psychological thriller with her page turning novels. Now you can witness those stories come to life in this incredible series. Each episode explores the dark moments between friends and families that lead to murder. This is a darker series but once you’re hooked, you’ll want to watch every episode.
