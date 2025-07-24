A High Stakes Game of Cat and Mouse

9pm Saturday CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - 2002 PG-13 Crime/Docudrama

A true story about Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully forged millions of dollars worth of checks posing as a Pan Am pilot, doctor, and legal prosecutor.

A cat-and-mouse game unfolds between FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) and charismatic con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), with Frank consistently staying one step ahead and seemingly enjoying the chase.

After running away because of his parents’ divorce (and the lawyer’s trying to force him to choose between them), Frank assumes the identity of an airline pilot to convincingly cash fake checks and survive. As his confidence grows, he takes on increasingly high-stakes roles, posing as a doctor, lawyer, and even a copilot for a major airline. With his exceptional forgery skills, Frank becomes notorious, earning the title of the most successful bank robber in U.S. history at just 17. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty is hot on his heels, determined to capture Frank and bring him to justice.

Directed by Stephen Spielberg

Top billed cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen.

TRIVIA



Steven Spielberg was initially reluctant to approach Tom Hanks about taking the part of Carl Hanratty, assuming he wouldn't be interested in playing a supporting part at this stage in his career. Hanks put him straight by saying that a good part was a good part no matter the size.

Until he saw the results of Leonardo DiCaprio's work, the real Frank Abagnale, Jr. didn't think DiCaprio was "suave" enough to play him.

The production was filmed in 52 days in 147 locations throughout North America.

