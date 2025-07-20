Fashion and Flirtation - A Department Store Drama
Paradise is a period drama portraying tight knit relationships between workers at a store amidst the societal expectations of the 1950s.
Set in stylish 1950s Milan, Teresa, a small-town girl lands a job at a glamorous department store—and gets swept up in fashion, flirtation, and plenty of drama. From office rivalries to romantic twists, it’s a chic mix of secrets, ambition, and life behind the window displays.
In Italian with English subtitles.
