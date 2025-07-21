An Epic Migration North

8pm Thursday WALKING WITH DINOSAURS - Nature / Science

Dinosaurs are brought to life through character-driven stories of adventure and survival. It combines cutting-edge CGI with the latest discoveries from digs around the world to recreate their most dramatic prehistoric moments.

Walking with Dinosaurs - The Journey North

The Journey North - One of the largest herds of dinosaurs ever discovered is uncovered. The remains of hundreds of Pachyrhinosaurus, a relative of Triceratops, have been discovered together. This episode is the story of a toddler embarking with the herd on an epic migration.

9pm Island of Giants - in this final episode we follow the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur, and its quest for love.

Walking with Dinosaurs - Island of Giants Episodic

The discovery of a Lusotitan's bones sets the stage for a story about an aging giant dinosaur searching for one final chance at love to secure his legacy. However, his quest is threatened by a young rival challenging his dominance.

