An Epic Migration North
In the final installment of this series, cutting-edge technology and the latest paleontological discoveries bring these ancient creatures to life on an epic journey.
8pm Thursday WALKING WITH DINOSAURS - Nature / Science
Dinosaurs are brought to life through character-driven stories of adventure and survival. It combines cutting-edge CGI with the latest discoveries from digs around the world to recreate their most dramatic prehistoric moments.
The Journey North - One of the largest herds of dinosaurs ever discovered is uncovered. The remains of hundreds of Pachyrhinosaurus, a relative of Triceratops, have been discovered together. This episode is the story of a toddler embarking with the herd on an epic migration.
9pm Island of Giants - in this final episode we follow the story of Lusotitan, a colossal, long-necked dinosaur, and its quest for love.
The discovery of a Lusotitan's bones sets the stage for a story about an aging giant dinosaur searching for one final chance at love to secure his legacy. However, his quest is threatened by a young rival challenging his dominance.
