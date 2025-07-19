Fermented to Death

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

The morning after choosing the winner of the annual Brokenwood wine show, a guest judge is found dead in one of the loser's vats of fermenting Pinot noir.

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Sour Grapes

The annual Brokenwood wine show is a major event and having bought a 10-acre block with maturing grapes, no one is looking forward to it more than Detective Mike Shepherd. But when a guest judge and wine critic is found dead inside a fermenting vat, the show takes second place to the murder investigation.

