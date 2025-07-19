Fermented to Death
8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama
The annual Brokenwood wine show is a major event and having bought a 10-acre block with maturing grapes, no one is looking forward to it more than Detective Mike Shepherd. But when a guest judge and wine critic is found dead inside a fermenting vat, the show takes second place to the murder investigation.
