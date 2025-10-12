A Submarine Showdown
8pm Thursday HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER - Spy Thriller 1990 PG
In this film adaptation of Tom Clancy's bestseller, Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) defies orders and sets a course for the east coast of the United States in the cutting-edge nuclear submarine "Red October," equipped with advanced stealth technology that renders it nearly invisible. When an American sub briefly detects the Russian vessel, CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) sets out to determine Ramius' motives, fearing he may be planning a surprise attack on the United States.
