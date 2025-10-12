A Submarine Showdown

8pm Thursday HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER - Spy Thriller 1990 PG

In November 1984, the Soviet Union's best submarine captain violates orders and heads for the U.S. in a new undetectable sub. The American CIA and military must quickly determine: Is he trying to defect or to start a war?

The Hunt for Red October on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

In this film adaptation of Tom Clancy's bestseller, Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) defies orders and sets a course for the east coast of the United States in the cutting-edge nuclear submarine "Red October," equipped with advanced stealth technology that renders it nearly invisible. When an American sub briefly detects the Russian vessel, CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) sets out to determine Ramius' motives, fearing he may be planning a surprise attack on the United States.

